‘Walang puso’: Angel Locsin weighs in on PhilHealth corruption scandal

Actress Angel Locsin. FILE/ABS-CBN

MANILA — Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin did not mince words Monday as she addressed the latest corruption scandal to beset Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), saying officials behind it deserve maximum penalty.

“I’m against death penalty,” she wrote in Instagram Stories. “But for the people who steal from the poor and sick, especially during a pandemic, you deserve the death penalty.”

Some minutes later, however, Locsin added, “Change my mind.”

“Mahaba-habang pagkakakulong sa siksikan na preso, with no chance of parole ang para sa mga walang pusong corrupt officials.”

The state health insurer came under fire last week after its resigned anti-fraud officer, lawyer Thorrsson Montes Keith, went public with allegations of corruption, saying some PhilHealth officials pocketed around P15 billion in funds through various schemes.

He also claimed that several items for the agency’s IT department were overpriced by the millions.

Locsin, who has been a visible figure in relief campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic, has openly criticized the government response to the health crisis.

The alleged PhilHealth anomalies come amid the ballooning cases of of coronavirus in the country, which neared the 140,000-mark on Tuesday.