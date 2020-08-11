Sharon Cuneta condoles with Gabby Concepcion's family

MANILA -- Actress Sharon Cuneta on Tuesday took to social media to send her deepest condolences to her ex-husband, Gabby Concepcion, whose mother, Lourdes Arellano Concepcion, has passed away.

On Instagram, Cuneta posted a throwback photo of her, Lourdes and the latter's family. She also posted a solo photo of the Concepcion's matriarch.

"Oh my gosh... I just got the sad news that KC’s Mommyla passed away this morning... My deepest condolences to the Arellanos and Concepcions... Rest in peace, dear Mommy Baby," Cuneta wrote in the caption.

"Thank you for being good to me while I was part of your family, and for loving KC with all your heart. May you be happy in God’s eternal embrace with Daddylo," Cuneta added.