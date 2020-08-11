Rochelle Pangilinan, Arthur Solinap mark third wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Rochelle Pangilinan and Arthur Solinap marked their third wedding anniversary.

On Instagram, the former Sexbomb member posted a throwback photo when she was still pregnant with their first child as she thanked Solinap for being a supportive husband.

"Happy anniversary to my rock! Napaka-memorable sa 'tin nito, kaya ito ang pinost ko kasi buntis ako at 1st wedding anniversary celebration natin. Today 3 years na tayo! Staycation tayo! Pero sa bahay muna at mag-date/dinner pero sa garahe muna. Kahit saan ang importante magkasama tayo at kasama si God sa lahat. I love you sooo much," Pangilinan wrote in the caption.

For his part, Solinap also posted sweet photos of him and Pangilinan.

"Before this day ends, I want to thank the good Lord for all the blessings we have received! Happy 3rd wedding anniversary ulit. Thank you sa masayang araw! Nagawan natin ng paraan i-celebrate kahit simple pero masaya and with Shiloh pa," he wrote.

Pangilinan and Solinap got engaged in 2016 after dating for seven years. The two got married in 2017 in Tagaytay City.

Pangilinan and Solinap welcomed their first child, Shiloh, in February 2019.