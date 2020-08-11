Pandemic has taught Gerald Anderson to be more resilient

MANILA – Gerald Anderson admitted that one of the important lessons this coronavirus pandemic has taught him was to be more resilient.

During the Star Magic special “Love from Home Lockdown” over the weekend, Anderson said it’s crazy how the global crisis has taken so much from everyone so quickly.

“It’s a different situation. This is life and death. This is being sick. Your livelihood is being taken away -- from the ABS-CBN shutdown, my fitness business, the gym,” he said, adding that every day is not guaranteed for anyone.

“Ito talaga ‘yung literal na we really don’t know what can happen tomorrow. We don’t know what can happen. Sino ba ang posibleng magkasakit tomorrow.”

Anderson said the pandemic has helped him appreciate the people around him more, and “just not take for granted everything that I’ve achieved.”

Meanwhile, the actor said he is relieved that both his parents are living in the province where there are fewer coronavirus cases compared to Metro Manila.

“I just came back from almost three weeks lock-in taping for ‘A Soldier’s Heart.’ We had our own bubble. It’s good na they’re not here because they won’t be exposed when I come home. Although I did all the testing, all the process para maging safe, but at the end of the day, you’ll never know,” he said.

No matter how difficult the current situation is for everyone, Anderson said he is grateful that he still gets to do something that he loves.

“I’m here still being able to work and still being able to produce a quality show for our supporters and audience even during this pandemic and this lockdown,” he said.

“I’ll be very honest. It was a very hard situation when we were there because everyone was exposed. But everyone was motivated because we know that we’re doing something good for our supporters. I think ABS is the best at finding ways to give back to people who support us,” he added.