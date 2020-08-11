Ogie Alcasid, Moira dela Torre collaborate on new single 'Beautiful'

MANILA -- Ogie Alcasid and Moira dela Torre have teamed up to release the new single "Beautiful."

Alcasid shared the teaser of the new song to his fans and followers in his Instagram post on Monday.

"I wrote this song a while back and never got to finish it. Then, the lockdown happened and I felt that this was the time that it had to be done. Texted Jem Florendo and asked him to arrange it for me. I then messaged Moira as she was touring the US at the time and asked her if she could do her vocals and video shoot from where she was at the time. Jonathan Manalo joined the team and weaved his magic with the mix in the studio," Alcasid wrote in the caption.

He added: "I hope and pray that people will be blessed with what we have produced. This is for you dear Jesus because everything you’ve done for us is simply beautiful."

"Beautiful" will be available on digital platforms starting August 14, while the music video of the song will premiere on August 17.