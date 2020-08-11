‘Kakambal ng pagmamahal ang pagpapatawad’: Vice Ganda opens up about forgiveness in relationship

Vice Ganda talks about forgiveness in a relationship in the Tuesday episode of ‘It’s Showtime.’ Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — For comedy superstar Vice Ganda, love trumps conflict in any relationship, and will afford chances of forgiveness as long as it remains.

Vice Ganda’s take on problems in a romantic relationship came up in the Tuesday episode of “It’s Showtime,” when a Tawag ng Tanghalan contestant mentioned that a frequent reason for his and his girlfriend’s fights is his mobile gaming.

Co-host Jhong Hilario then quipped that jeepneys, when full, start to drive away, teasing the contestant that his girlfriend might eventually get fed up. (See the 24:00 mark in the video below.)

When Hilario asked how Vice Ganda handles similar situations in his own relationship, the comedian said, “Sa akin, wala sa laki o liit [ng problema], wala sa dalas.”

“Bibitaw ako 'pag hindi ko na mahal. Kasi ang pagmamahal, kakambal niyan ay pasensya, pagpapatawad, sakripisyo.”

Vice Ganda, who is in a nearly two-year relationship with fellow “It’s Showtime” regular Ion Perez, spoke in general terms, and did not refer to a specific scenario with his partner.

“Pero 'pag hindi mo na siya mahal, hindi ka na magpapasensya, hindi ka na magpapatawad, hindi ka na magsasakripisyo. Pero hangga’t mahal mo ‘yung tao, meron kang dahilan para magsakripisyo, may dahilan ka para magpatawad, umunawa,” he said.

“Kung mahal, ko, sige go, mahal ko ‘yan, e. Pero kung hindi na kita mahal, kahit maliit pa ‘yan, hindi na kita mapapatawad. Kung mahal kita, kahit malaki ‘yan, kaya kitang patawarin. Dahil ‘yung pagmamahal ko, kakambal niyan ay pagpapatawad, sakrisipisyo, at pang-unawa.”

The contestant did say he makes it a point to assure his girlfriend of his love, whenever they get into arguments. In a response reminiscent of his “AdVice Ganda” segment about relationship problems, the comedian said that the best apology will always come in the form of changed behavior.

“Meron naman tayo lahat pagkukulang, pero kung alam mo nang nagkulang ka, bumawi ka naman. Maglambing ka naman. Ang masakit diyan ‘yung alam mo nang nagkulang ka, pero wala kang ginawa,” he said.

“Lahat tayo nagkukulang, hindi tayo perfect. Lahat tayo merong kahinaan, nagkukulang tayo. Pero i-acknowledge natin, at tanggapin natin ‘yung pagkukulang, aminin natin sa sarili, at bumawi tayo. Kasi, deserve niya ‘yun, e. Mahal natin siya, kaya kailangan bumawi tayo. Pag mahal mo ‘yung tao, gusto mo, magaan ang pakiramdam niya.”