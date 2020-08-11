For Bea Alonzo, 'ghosting' could be painful but also empowering

MANILA – Bea Alonzo believes being “ghosted” – or being left behind by your partner without according a formal breakup – is one of the most painful things a woman can go through.

However, Alonzo said something positive could also come out of it.

“Being ghosted is the most painful thing a woman can go through… But it could be the most empowering and most beautiful thing that could also happen to a woman,” she said in an Instagram Live broadcast with G3 San Diego on Monday night, as reported by PEP.

“Because you pick up the pieces. And when you pick up the pieces, you discover so much about yourself,” she said.

It would be recalled that the term “ghosting” topped trending topics on Twitter a year ago after her controversial breakup with Gerald Anderson.

Alonzo, at that time, revealed that Anderson had not accorded her a formal breakup, and that he “just started not talking to me.”

Anderson did not directly answer whether he did “ghost” Alonzo when he spoke to ABS-CBN News that time.

Instead, he said that they had a succession of arguments that ultimately led to “one big fight,” where there came the realization that the relationship was no longer healthy.

One year later, it appears that both parties have already moved on with their lives, with both Anderson and Alonzo having their hands full either with work, or by helping others affected by the coronavirus pandemic.