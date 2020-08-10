‘Follow back na ulit?’ Exes Julia, Joshua in playful Twitter exchange

Former couple Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto are captured in a sweet moment during the 2018 FAMAS awards show. FILE/ Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Former sweethearts Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia can now make light of intrigues that hounded their relationship, at least going by their playful exchange on Twitter Monday night.

The back and forth happened as their reunion project, “Love Unlock: E-numan,” was announced.

Barretto tweeted the poster of the virtual drama, writing, “Cheers,” and tagging Garcia.

“Cheers,” Garcia replied, as she thanked his former girlfriend for following back, with a laughing emoji.

“Sa IG follow back na rin?” Barretto answered, referring to Instagram, where she appeared to un-follow Garcia and his then-new onscreen partner Janella Salvador in January.

Sa IG follow back na din? 🤣 https://t.co/DhKSjsjfTd — Julia Barretto (@barrettojulia) August 10, 2020

Garcia teased further: “May pa-unfollow unfollow pa kasi. Sige, papaburger ako.”

“Wag ka abangers tonight,” Barretto said. “Bukas na kita follow back.”

Wag ka abangers tonight, bukas na kita follow back. 😁 https://t.co/S5ViOkLjWV — Julia Barretto (@barrettojulia) August 10, 2020

The ex-lovers’ tweets instantly made the rounds on Twitter, with their long-time fans expressing excitement not only with their onscreen reunion, but their apparent warm ties.

Barretto, 23, and Garcia, 22, once formed halves of the popular “JoshLia” tandem. The two co-starred in a teleserye and five films starting in 2016.

They broke up in mid-2019, signaling the end not only of their real-life relationship, but also their love team.

Former couple Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto share a candid moment during a June 2018 press conference for their film ‘I Love You, Hater.’ FILE/ Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

In Barretto’s most recent public statement about Garcia, in February 2020, she said she remained supportive of her former boyfriend’s career, in light of his new love team with Salvador.

At the time, she also expressed willingness to work with Garcia again, in spite of the string of intrigues that had beset their relationship.