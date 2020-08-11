Erich Gonzales to give away tablets to mark 1M YouTube subscribers

MANILA -- Actress Erich Gonzales took to Instagram to share her happiness over her newest social media milestone.

On Sunday, Gonzales posted a photo of her Gold Play Button from YouTube. The award is given to YouTube creators that have surpassed 1 million subscribers.

"To celebrate this milestone with you, I'm excited to give away 3 tablets and I will be choosing 3 lucky winners," Gonzalez wrote in the caption.

It was just last year when Gonzales started to share glimpses of her private life on YouTube. As of writing, her channel has already 1.09 million subscribers.