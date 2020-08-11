Home > Entertainment Erich Gonzales to give away tablets to mark 1M YouTube subscribers ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 11 2020 11:29 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn MANILA -- Actress Erich Gonzales took to Instagram to share her happiness over her newest social media milestone. On Sunday, Gonzales posted a photo of her Gold Play Button from YouTube. The award is given to YouTube creators that have surpassed 1 million subscribers. View this post on Instagram Happy 1M Youtube Subscribers! ♥️ To celebrate this milestone with you, I'm excited to give away 3 Tablets and I will be choosing 3 lucky winners. To win: 1. Follow me on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. 2. Comment down below why you want to receive the tablet and kindly include your contact details. 3. Engage in my pages! Like, Comment, Subscribe and Repost this giveaway. Open to Philippine residents only. Announcement of winners on August 24! ♥️ Link in bio. A post shared by Erich Gonzales (@erichgg) on Aug 9, 2020 at 5:04am PDT "To celebrate this milestone with you, I'm excited to give away 3 tablets and I will be choosing 3 lucky winners," Gonzalez wrote in the caption. It was just last year when Gonzales started to share glimpses of her private life on YouTube. As of writing, her channel has already 1.09 million subscribers. Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn Erich Gonzales, YouTube, Gold Play Button, tablets Read More: Erich Gonzales YouTube Gold Play Button tablets