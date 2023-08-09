WATCH: BTS' V croons in music video for 'Love Me Again'

BTS member V in the music video for his song “Love Me Again”. Screen grab from Youtube/Hybe Labels

V of K-pop supergroup BTS released late Wednesday the first track off his debut album, fueling excitement for the upcoming record.

The 27-year-old singer dropped the video for “Love Me Again,” which shows him singing while surrounded by analog TVs inside a cave.

Label Big Hit Music described the song as “a light and captivating R&B track with an alluring vibe that lingers long.“

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“Love Me Again” is the first song to be revealed from V’s six-track album “Layover,” which will come out on September 8.

Big Hit earlier said five songs from “Layover” would be accompanied by music videos.

A video for the song “Rainy Days” will be released on August 13 while another for title track “Slow Dancing” will drop on the same day as the album, according to Big Hit.

V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, is the last BTS member to make his solo debut, following the septet's decision to take a break from group activities to focus on their individual careers.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.