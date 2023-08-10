MANILA -- Kapamilya star Regine Velasquez on Thursday marked her first anniversary as one of the hosts of ABS-CBN's morning show "Magandang Buhay."

"One year na ako officially. Kasi actually parang two years na or more, pero hindi pa ako official. Ngayon talaga 'yung official. Salingkit pa lang (dati)," Velasquez said.

"Thank you very much for having me here. As you all can see, I am having fun, so much fun. Pinagtitripan ko si Melai (Cantiveros). Sorry Melai," she added.

Meanwhile, her co-hosts Cantiveros and Jolina Magdangal thanked Velasquez for doing the program with them.

"Momshie Reg, pagtripan mo ako, it's my happiness too. Isipin mo naman Asia's Songbird," Cantiveros said.

"Thank you din sa iyo dahil hindi rin biro ang ganito kaaga. Pero siyempre thank you rin kasi iba rin 'yung inspirasyon na ibinibigay mo sa amin, sa buong 'Magandang Buhay,'" Magdangal added.



Velasquez joined "Magandang Buhay" after one of the show's original hosts Karla Estrada bade farewell to the program.



