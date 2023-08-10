MANILA – Nadine Lustre took to social media to express her reaction regarding the nominations bestowed upon her and her films by the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards.

“Jumping on this a bit late… it feels so so unreal. Truly grateful for all the nominations FAMAS Awards,” she said.

Lustre is nominated for Best Actress for her performance in “Greed.” This is already her fourth one since she won the same award for “Never Not Love You” in 2019.

Furthermore, Lustre’s films also secured nominations in the following categories from FAMAS: "Greed" received nods for Best Actor and Best Production Design, while "Deleter" earned nominations for Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Screenplay, Best Director, Best Musical Score, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Editing.

The 71st FAMAS Awards will take place at the Manila Hotel on August 13.