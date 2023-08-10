Kris Aquino's health improves: 'It's slow progress'

Actress-host Kris Aquino has some good news to her fans as she announced some improvements with regards to her health.

Aquino once again took to Instagram to share an update about her treatment in the United States, saying that her last blood panel showed improvement.

“Thank you because our prayers are being answered - my last blood panel showed improvement - it’s slow progress, I have a long way to go,” she wrote in the caption.

According to her, she remains optimistic that she is on the right path.

“I AM, against all odds (because of all my limitations with medicinal options), FINALLY, ON THE CORRECT PATH TO REMISSION and A BETTER QUALITY OF LIFE. Thank you to all. THANK YOU, GOD,” Aquino continued.

In her lengthy update, Aquino also shared that she received her second dose of a biological injectable to help lower her high IgE (immunoglobulin E). She even got some praise from her doctors for enduring all the pain.

“She calls me a ‘bad-ass’ because kinakaya ko even though malapot at mahapdi 'yung ini-inject at malalim kailangan ibaon 'yung prefilled high tech syringe. Yes, matapang na ko sa halos lahat ng kailangan pagdaanan at mataas ang pain tolerance ko,” she added.

Aquino previously admitted that she becomes emotional whenever she reads her followers' comments on her social media posts, as they share their unwavering prayers for her complete healing.

In light of this, Aquino took to Instagram to thank her supporters for their well-wishes.

“Thank you for including my healing in your prayers even though you don’t even know me personally,” she said.

“When I read your comments, I get teary eyed because I ask myself - what did I do to deserve this outpouring of concern & compassion? Maraming salamat dahil sa gitna ng mga sarili nyong mga problema, naiisip nyo pa rin isama ako at ang mga anak ko sa inyong panalangin. God bless you more,” she added.

Early this year, Aquino confirmed that she has five autoimmune conditions already, which might increase to six.