HORI7ON concert in PH: Ticket prices, seat plan released

Handout photo.

MANILA — All-Filipino pop group HORI7ON announced Thursday the ticket prices and seat plan for their upcoming Philippine concert.

The seven-member group will perform at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on September 9 for its "Friend-SHIP: Voyage to Manila" show.

In a Twitter post, HORI7ON posted a photo of the seat map, with the following ticket prices:

SVIP SEATED - P5,800

PATRON - P4,500

Lower Box A - P3,500

Lower Box B - P2,500

Upper Box - P1,700

ANCHORs, are you ready? HORI7ON 1ST CONCERT: Friend-SHIP [Voyage To Manila] is about to set sail! Check out our SEAT MAP and FAN BENEFITS here!



🔜Ticket Selling Day: 2023.08.19 | 12 NN PHT



🗓️2023.09.09 | 6PM PHT

📍Smart Araneta Coliseum

🎫TicketNet#HORI7ON #호라이즌… pic.twitter.com/MoO7wSiCwG — HORI7ONofficial (@HORI7ONofficial) August 10, 2023

Tickets will go on sale starting August 19.

Last July, HORI7ON released its debut album "Friend-SHIIP," kicking off its promotions in South Korea in a bid to capture a wider international audience.

The package consists of 21 songs, including lead single "SIX7EEN" and pre-release tracks "Dash," "Salamat" and "Lovey Dovey."

HORI7ON, co-managed by ABS-CBN, was formed through the reality survival program "Dream Maker." The septet consists of Vinci, Kim, Marcus, Reyster, Winston, Kyler and Jeromy.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO: