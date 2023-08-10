HORI7ON concert in PH: Ticket prices, seat plan released

MANILA — All-Filipino pop group HORI7ON announced Thursday the ticket prices and seat plan for their upcoming Philippine concert.
The seven-member group will perform at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on September 9 for its "Friend-SHIP: Voyage to Manila" show.
In a Twitter post, HORI7ON posted a photo of the seat map, with the following ticket prices:
- SVIP SEATED - P5,800
- PATRON - P4,500
- Lower Box A - P3,500
- Lower Box B - P2,500
- Upper Box - P1,700
Tickets will go on sale starting August 19.
Last July, HORI7ON released its debut album "Friend-SHIIP," kicking off its promotions in South Korea in a bid to capture a wider international audience.
The package consists of 21 songs, including lead single "SIX7EEN" and pre-release tracks "Dash," "Salamat" and "Lovey Dovey."
HORI7ON, co-managed by ABS-CBN, was formed through the reality survival program "Dream Maker." The septet consists of Vinci, Kim, Marcus, Reyster, Winston, Kyler and Jeromy.
For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.
RELATED VIDEO: