HORI7ON concert in PH: Ticket prices, seat plan released

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 10 2023 07:51 PM

Handout photo.
MANILA — All-Filipino pop group HORI7ON announced Thursday the ticket prices and seat plan for their upcoming Philippine concert.

The seven-member group will perform at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on September 9 for its "Friend-SHIP: Voyage to Manila" show.

In a Twitter post, HORI7ON posted a photo of the seat map, with the following ticket prices:

  • SVIP SEATED - P5,800
  • PATRON - P4,500
  • Lower Box A - P3,500 
  • Lower Box B - P2,500
  • Upper Box - P1,700

Tickets will go on sale starting August 19.

Last July, HORI7ON released its debut album "Friend-SHIIP," kicking off its promotions in South Korea in a bid to capture a wider international audience.

The package consists of 21 songs, including lead single "SIX7EEN" and pre-release tracks "Dash," "Salamat" and "Lovey Dovey."

HORI7ON, co-managed by ABS-CBN, was formed through the reality survival program "Dream Maker." The septet consists of Vinci, Kim, Marcus, Reyster, Winston, Kyler and Jeromy.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite. 

RELATED VIDEO:

