'Dirty Linen': Seth Fedelin's character shot as series nears end

Nico (Seth Fedelin) is in critical condition after his encounter with the Fieros, as seen in the latest episode of "Dirty Linen" aired Wednesday.

He had been attempting to save Chiara (Francine Diaz) to see her mother's remains. Nico and his companion Dennis (CJ Navato), however, were caught by Carlos (John Arcilla). Dennis was also shot by Ador (Epy Quizon).

#TeamResbak, composed of Alexa (Janine Gutierrez), Olan (Joel Torre), Max (Christian Bables), and Lala (Jennica Garcia) rushed Dennis to the hospital to get treated.

While Dennis was safe, Alexa suddenly observed that Nico was also shot, with doctors saying he needs to undergo a life-saving operation. It was not yet revealed how he got the injury.

Meanwhile, Leona (Janice de Belen) suggested that Chiara should leave the country in order to get away with #TeamResbak.

"Dirty Linen," now down to its last three weeks, airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

