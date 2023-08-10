6 years of friendship: Why Bela, JC's tandem works

MANILA – “Six heart wrenching movies. Six years of friendship.”

This was how actress Bela Padilla described her connection with her long-time friend and co-star JC Santos, recalling how they would cross paths or work together coincidentally during challenging times in their personal lives.

Padilla revealed that they always had a project together whenever one of them was hurting in real life.

“Fun fact that @j.c.santos will probably kill me for. We were always around each other when we were hurting in real life. We always had a movie, an episode, a music video to shoot,” she wrote.

The actress even cited several instances including a breakup Santos’ experienced while they were taping a breakup scene too for now-defunct drama anthology “Maalaala Mo Kaya.”

When it was her turn to move on from a failed relationship, they were together again for an “MMK” episode in Hong Kong.

“When I went through the biggest pain I’ve felt in my life, we were filming ‘On Vodka, Beers and Regrets’…hi @ayrin and @paoorendain and he watched me cry in our scenes knowing fully that I wasn’t crying for my character anymore but for myself,” Padilla continued.

This made her realize why their chemistry works on screen – they know their pains.

“Kaya kami mapanakit, kasi nakikita niyo yung sarili niyo samin. And at the end of the day, whether this is our last film or the 6th of a hundred films…we both know that we will always be around for each other and for you guys,” Padilla said referring to their latest film together, “Wish You Were The One.”

The romance-drama movie is set to open in cinemas nationwide on August 23.

The film marks Padilla and Santos' another movie together after they did the Jason Paul Laxamana’s “100 Daang Tula Para Kay Stella” (2017), followed by “The Day After Valentine’s” (2018), Irene Villamayor’s “On Vodka, Beers and Regrets” (2020) and Padilla’s “366” (2022).

