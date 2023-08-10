'1989 (Taylor's Version)' to be released on Oct. 27



International pop superstar Taylor Swift on Thursday announced the release of the re-recording of her "1989" album in October.

In an Instagram post, Swift described "1989" as the album that changed her life.

The album marked Swift's shift to pop and gave her three Grammy Awards: Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video for "Bad Blood" with Kendrick Lamar.

"Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you (soon)! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th," Swift said in the caption.

Swift added that “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” will have six new tracks.

"To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"

The "Taylor's Version" route aims to own the rights to Swift's first six albums after some ownership issues. So far, she has released the re-recorded version of "Fearless" and "Red," both in 2021, and "Speak Now" just last month.

She has yet to release new versions of "reputation" and her self-titled album.

Swift has 11 Grammy awards under her belt, including three Album of the Year awards for "Fearless," "1989," and "folklore."

