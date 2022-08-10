With 'Darna' earnings, Jane de Leon hopes to build home for family

MANILA – Jane de Leon could not help but feel a little emotional as she reflected on the trust given to her by ABS-CBN when she was cast in its adaptation of “Darna.”

Speaking to reporters at the sideline of the series’ press conference on Monday, de Leon said she always tells herself to remain humble amid the opportunities she now enjoys.

“Ginagawa ko talaga ito because I love my craft and my passion talaga. Nagpapasalamat ako kay Lord, of course, na kahit paano, nasagot na po 'yung pinaghirapan namin ng buong pamilya,” she said.

“Sana magtuloy-tuloy na po. I know ito pa lang po 'yung simula ng kinabukasan ko,” she added.

When asked where is planning to invest her money from this big break, de Leon said she would definitely build her family a home.

“Kasi wala pa po kami talagang bahay. Kaya ngayon po, kumakayod talaga ako para sa family ko, especially kay Mama kasi wala na po si Papa. Dream ko po talaga 'yun para sa aking family,” she said.

The "Darna" series will premiere on August 15 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

Also part of the cast are Iza Calzado as the first Darna and Narda's mother Leonor, Janella Salvador as Valentina, Zaijian Jaranilla as Darna's sidekick Ding, and Joshua Garcia as a cop named Brian.