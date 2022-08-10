MANILA -- Kapamilya artists Seth Fedelin, Andrea Brillantes, Kyle Echarri, Angela Ken, Sheena Belarmino, Darren Espanto and AC Bonifacio said they had a fun experience doing iWantTFC's musical series "Lyric and Beat."

In Star Magic's Inside News on Tuesday, the stars of the series shared the wonderful stories they had while taping the show in Baguio.

"Kasi puro kami bagets lahat. Halos lahat bagets. Kampo ni Kyle, kampo nila Darren, kampo namin nila Lyric. Sobrang happy. Nandoon pa si Awra, talagang patawa kung patawa," Fedelin said.

"Actually 'yun 'yung pinaka-nakakapagod kong lock-in kasi kasama ko ang mga kaibigan ko. After ng taping, magchi-chikahan pa kami. Magpupuyat kami, saka kami matutulog pero masaya siya. ...Ang saya-saya para kaming magkakapatid na nagtatrabaho," Brillantes said.

Aside from working with friends, Echarri said he really enjoyed the weather in Baguio.

"Minsan ka lang makakapunta ng Baguio, may excuse ka pumunta, tapos dalawang beses kasi dalawang cycle kami. It was fun. Feeling ko kapag nakita niyo, you guys will agree it's a really good film. ...Really exciting because it's a musical and drama. So dapat niyo po talagang abangan 'yon," Echarri said.



Bonifacio, Ken and Belarmino said they also learned new things from their bonding moments.

"Masaya kasi nagkaroon po kami ng bond with each other as actors and also as friends. Na-build up po 'yung friendship po namin. At ang unexpected po ng friendship na nangyari. Saka na impluwensiyahan namin ang isa't isa in a good way," Ken said.

"It was amazing po because we learned more about each other po and siyempre nag-enjoy talaga kami with each other's company. It was fun lang and I've learned a lot with them," Belarmino added.

"I got so much closer with the cast, not just the main cast but also our staff, our coaches and just everyone in general. It was a really good time and it didn't feel like work at all. Parang bakasyon lang po kami doon sa Baguio," Bonifacio said.

Espanto admitted feeling some separation anxiety from his co-stars.

"Para po kaming nasa dorm lang mga kasama ko co-actors and staff. Kasi grabe po 'yung bond namin. And it was just very chill, very relaxed, kahit minsan uuwi kaming pagod kasi nga 'yung series namin may kasamang prod numbers. Hindi kami napapagod doon sa lines or scenes doon po kami napapagod sa sayaw. Pero overall it's a fun experience. Ngayon na nakabalik na kami nakalabas na kami ng lock-in lahat kami may sepanx kasi for the longest time para kaming nasa iisang bahay lang na magkakasama," Espanto added.

Written and directed by Dolly Dulu, “Lyric and Beat” features music from ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo, in celebration of his 20th anniversary in the industry.

“Lyric and Beat” premieres today, August 10, on iWantTFC.

