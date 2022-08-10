WATCH: Dolly de Leon in ‘Triangle of Sadness’ trailer

Dolly de Leon as Abigail in ‘Triangle of Sadness.’ Screenshot

“Triangle of Sadness,” the Palme d’Or-winning class satire featuring Filipino actress Dolly de Leon, has finally released its full trailer leading up to its theatrical release.

De Leon, who earned raves for her performance in the Ruben Östlund film, shared the trailer Wednesday, confirming its “world premiere” is scheduled for October 7.

TBA Studios earlier said it will distribute the Swedish production in the Philippines. A release date in local cinemas has yet to be announced.

In “Triangle of Sadness,” de Leon played Abigail, a toilet cleaner at a luxury yacht who, thanks to her skills, becomes the leader figure among the mega-privileged passengers when they get stranded on an island.

Set to the classic tune “What The World Needs Now is Love,” the trailer shows glimpses of the passengers as the ship gets tossed at sea, with de Leon later seen in a pivotal moment where her character starts to take charge.

De Leon, a self-described “bit player” in local TV and film, did not win best actress in Cannes but earned raves for her breakout role, with Variety dubbing her portrayal as Oscar-worthy.

“Triangle of Sadness” also stars Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Woody Harrelson, Henrik Dorsin, Zlatko Buric, Iris Berben, Sunnyi Melles, Vicky Berlin, and Oliver Ford Davies.