Star Magic artists nominated at Seoul International Drama Awards

MANILA -- Star Magic artists Charlie Dizon, Dimples Romana, Jake Cuenca, Maris Racal, Kaila Estrada and Zanjoe Marudo are all nominated for Outstanding Asian Star at the Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA) in South Korea.

The Asian Star award is given to "up to 5 popular actors and actress from Asian countries."

It was earlier announced that Kapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano are both also nominated for the Asian Star prize.

Cuenca, Romana and Estrada expressed their appreciation to the international award-giving body through their respective social media posts.

"Humbled and grateful for this thank you @seouldramaawards for the nomination and again thank you to my viral scandal scandal family @rcdnarratives @abscbn @starmagicphils for the opportunity. Congratulations to all the nominees," Cuenca wrote.

"Such happy news to wake up to. Big love and THANKS to @seouldramaawards and my VIRAL SCANDAL family," Romana shared.

"Somebody pinch me! Beyond grateful for this blessing. A huge thank you to @seouldramaawards, @starmagicphils and of course, @mmkofficial for such an opportunity," Estrada wrote.

The nominations of Marudo, Racal and Dizon were also shared by Star Magic on social media.

The 2022 honorees will be awarded at the 17th Seoul Drama Awards ceremony in the South Korean capital. The event will be broadcast live on KBS 2TV on September 22.

Founded in 2006, the SDA is said to be the only international drama festival in South Korea that puts the spotlight on drama trends across the globe.

