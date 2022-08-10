Smokey Manaloto welcomes first child

Smokey Manaloto and his non-showbiz partner welcomed their son, Kiko, on August 4. Screenshot

MANILA — Comedian-actor Smokey Manaloto is a first-time dad at 44, he revealed early this week.

The “2 Good 2 Be True” cast member shared the personal milestone through a TikTok video, where he chronicled the pregnancy his partner and the birth of their son.

The couple found out about the pregnancy in December 2021. They welcomed the baby boy, Kiko, on August 4.

In the opening seconds of the video, Manaloto pertained to becoming a father in his 40s. “Sabi nila, ‘Wala ka nang pag-asa.’ Sabi nila, ‘Huli ka na sa biyahe.’ Akala ko nga huli na. Hindi pa pala,” he said.

On Instagram on Wednesday, Manaloto shared a video of Kiko receiving a “morning blessing” from Bishop Honesto Ongtioco of Cubao.

While his partner his glimpsed in the TikTok post, Manaloto has not yet shared her identity.