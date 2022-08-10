Netflix drops new trailer for 'Seoul Vibe'

Netflix has dropped a fresh new trailer and poster for the upcoming South Korean film “Seoul Vibe.”

The trailer showcases the Sanggye-dong Supreme Team – a crew of stylish drivers and mechanics who uncover some fishy business involving a VIP slush fund.

Directed by Moon Hyun-sung, the movie features Yoo Ah-in as Dong-wook, the driver with perfect drifting skills; Ko Kyung-Pyo as John Woo, the club DJ; Lee Kyoo-hyung as Bok-nam, the human navigator; Park Ju-hyun as Yoon-hee, the talented motorcyclist; and Ong Seong-wu as Joon-gi, the mechanic.

With popping visuals and music to excite viewers’ eyes and ears, “Seoul Vibe” will premiere globally on Netflix on August 26.

