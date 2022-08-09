MANILA — “My world,” was how Anne Curtis described her family as she shared a photo of them frolicking in Siargao.

On Instagram, the screen superstar has been sharing photos of her island getaway with husband, restaurateur and content creator Erwan Heussaff, and their 2-year-old daughter, Dahlia.

The couple also posted photos of Dahlia looking every bit the island girl as she had refreshments in her swimwear, and posing in the driver’s seat of a shuttle.

“Wouldn’t mind waking up to this every morning,” Curtis said of a view of the pristine coastline of Siargao.

Heussaff’s subsequent updates indicated that the family vacation also included his sister, actress Solenn Heussaff, and the latter’s daughter with her husband Nico Bolzico, Tili.

Solenn also shared with her followers glimpses of the trip, such as her paddling session with Tali while on a “mangroves tour.”

Curtis, who had been on hiatus from showbiz for more than two years to be a full-time mom, recently resumed her career in May, notably as one of the co-hosts of the ABS-CBN noontime program “It’s Showtime.”