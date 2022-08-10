KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad surprise fans at Red Ribbon in NY

Star Magic's most promising loveteam took some time off from their busy schedule to visit one of the Philippines' largest bakeshop chains in New York City.

Red Ribbon has been a part of special occasions and events of countless Filipinos, including Kapamilya stars KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad.

"Nostalgic para sa akin because I remember, Red Ribbon is really a part of every Filipino's life. Yung mga food nila, it just brings back memories," Estrada said.

(Their food, it just brings back memories.)

Ilacad shared her favorite Red Ribbon offerings.

"My mom and I would always take out a Red Ribbon Taisan, yun yung pinaka favorite ko," she said, adding that the Red Ribbon Chocolate Mousse would be her special request during her birthdays.

Kapamilya fans were taken by surprise when the former Pinoy Big Brother celebrity housemates showed up at the Pinoy-favorite bakeshop in Little Manila.

Red Ribbon was among those who helped bring 22 Kapamilya stars to New York City to be part of the 'Beyond the Stars' tour, Star Magic's 30th anniversary celebration. The show in New York was held at Kings Theater in Brooklyn last Saturday.

Estrada and Ilacad thanked Red Ribbon for being a sponsor.

"It’s very heartwarming to know that our Filipino brands supported our show in the US. Makakaasa din naman sila na we will really support them also," Ilacad said.

(They can expect that we will really support them also.)

alexailacad/Instagram

The two artists and the rest of their Star Magic family head next to the West Coast for two more 'Beyond the Stars' show in California. They will be at The Warfield on August 12th and The Saban Theater on August 14th.