Ivory Music aritst Pipah Pancho releases new single

MANILA -- New recording artist Pipah Pancho has released her original composition "Isa Kang Paruparo."



The track, which is now available on all streaming platforms, is produced and distributed by Ivory Music & Video.

In a statement, Pancho said her song "focuses on the change that love brings forth, like how we now look at someone who we begin to adore, transformed like a charming and wonderful butterfly; and we are also changed by that person, transforming us to live life with happiness and motivation."

"Isa Kang Paruparo" is the follow-up to Pancho's debut single “Single Pa Rin,” which was released for Valentine’s Day.

Pancho started her music career by doing mash-up covers around the start of the pandemic. Since then, she has garnered over 1.6 million followers on TikTok and more than 302,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Asked about the steps she is taking to enhance her craft as a singer and songwriter, Pancho shared: "I frequently attend workshops in voice lessons as well as theater arts and I regularly practice singing to further improve as a singer. To become more productive as a songwriter, I try to compose songs as much as possible.”

"I will continue with my college studies while I pursue my singing-songwriting career. Hopefully, I can write more compositions for my Ivory Music and Video family and do more mash-up cover songs as well as collaborations with other artists. To the Pipahnatics and CedyPips fan groups, and all my followers on my social media platforms, thank you so much for your untiring support," Pancho added.