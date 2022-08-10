Diego Loyzaga, Franki Russell to star in new movie

MANILA -- Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Franki Russell and actor Diego Loyzaga are set to star in a new project.

The two shared snaps from their photo shoot for the upcoming movie "Pabuya" under Vivamax on their respective Instagram Stories.

Last June, after initially saying he and Russell are “not a thing,” Loyzaga admitted that he and Russell are dating, with the clarification that they were not yet officially a couple.

But after just weeks, Loyzaga and Russell appeared to have severed ties on social media after hawk-eyed followers of the two noticed that their respective following list on Instagram no longer included each other, prompting speculation surrounding their new romance.

Loyzaga appeared to hint at his status through Instagram Stories updates, first by a sharing an excerpt from a book about “walking away.”

“What must you do when someone is not ready to be with you? You walk away. Love yourself enough to walk away from anyone who does not know your worth,” a portion of the page reads.

In a subsequent update, he re-posted a photo from actor Markus Paterson, showing them seated together. Loyzaga added a snippet of the song “Single Again” by Big Sean.

As of writing, Loyzaga and Russell are following each other again on Instagram.

