Actress Nathalie Hart announces engagement

MANILA — Nathalie Hart announced Wednesday that she is engaged to be wed to her non-showbiz partner.

On Instagram, the 30-year-old actress shared photos of the wedding proposal, which took place at a hotel in Makati City.

“Second chapter. I said yes. #engaged,” she captioned a picture of her now-fiancé, Brad Robert, kissing her hand.

Photos from Nice Print Photography also showed Hart and her foreigner-partner sharing a sweet moment surrounded by red roses.

“Felt like a princess for a day,” Hart said of the grand setup.

“Thank you everyone for all the beautiful messages. God is good. God bless everyone,” she wrote in the caption of her posing with her engagement ring.

Hart’s relationship with Robert has been mostly private, until the announcement of their engagement. Not much is publicly known about Robert.

Hart has a 3-year-old daughter, Penelope, from a previous relationship.