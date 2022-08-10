Watch more News on iWantTFC

A decade into her career, Morissette is poised for a “relaunch” after moving to new talent agency whose goals, she said, align with hers as an evolving music artist.

The “Akin Ka Na Lang” hitmaker opened up about her “big move” in an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, saying she remains on good terms with her previous management, Stages Talents, and explaining her decision to sign up with NYMA.

“I’ll always be grateful to my previous management who took care of me for 12 years, ever since I started my career here in Manila,” she said. “I’m very happy na ‘yung mga kasama ko before, ‘yung mga bosses namin, we’re still super good friends. They really have become family to me.”

Morissette’s switch to NYMA, described as a “tradigitial” company that aims to widen its roster’s reach across digital platforms, was announced in May. At the time, she had been with the group, headed by Kat Bautista, for a month.

“I’m making this big move of changing into a new management because my goals also have changed. It is very exciting,” she said. “Personally, I’m deciding to go out of my comfort zone and take new steps in trying different things. I also learned that their goals are also the same.”

“Ako, being in a new chapter, I also want to continue growing. I felt like it was a match made in heaven, because I also prayed for a team na the same ‘yung magiging vision namin,” the singer explained.

Now signed with Underdog Music, Morissette beamed about her current setup — in her words, the “sweet spot” — of being able to collaborate with other record labels, teasing her fans can look forward to “so many music releases” in the latter half of the year.

“Nakakatuwa siya, kasi ang dami lang niya talaga for this year!” she said. “We’re able to work with all the labels, because, why not? Let’s all work together! Let’s keep growing the music industry.”

In the past month alone, Morissette released the women empowerment anthem “Power,” which she first performed at the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night in April; and “Undangon Ta Ni,” a song in English and Bisaya about ending a relationship.

Morissette also confirmed plans of staging a concert, preferably with a live audience. In January, her 10th anniversary concert “Phoenix” was streamed as a digital show, due to pandemic restrictions.

On television, Morissette is now juggling two programs, having recently returned to the ABS-CBN concert variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To,” and being tapped as a judge in the TV5 talent search “Sing Galing Kids.”

The latter, where she mentors young aspirants, is a full circle stint for Morissette, who rose to fame via singing competitions including “The Voice of the Philippines” in 2013. As a finalist in that contest, Morissette is uniquely equipped to give earnest advice to kids who will not clinch the title.

“This may sound very cliché, but this will always be my answer: don’t stop believing,” she said. “Wala akong napanalunan, hindi ako nanalo, but I pushed forward… Even though I didn’t win, there were still opportunities that opened.”

“Stepping stone siya. Hindi siya ang endgame, pero iyon ang stepping stone. Don’t stop. Just don’t stop.”

In her one-on-one with ABS-CBN News, Morissette also spoke at length about her “Asia’s Phoenix” moniker, being a viral sensation with hundreds of millions of YouTube views, lending her voice to soundtracks of various Kapamilya series, and her husband Dave Lamar as her music collaborator.