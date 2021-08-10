(UPDATED) Fil-Am funny man Jo Koy has visited boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao at the famed Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles ahead of the latter's welterweight title fight against Errol Spence Jr.

The standup comedian was with his son while watching Pacquiao at work.

At one point, he took over Pacquiao's Facebook account to do a live video. He even made a funny comment about the boxer's humongous calves, which are credited for Pacquiao's punching power.

Jokoy poses with Manny Pacquiao at the Wild Card Gym. Wendell Alinea

"When you go in the ring to fight with Manny, you fight his calves as well... look at Manny's calves, Manny's calves also have belts," quipped Jo Koy.

Jo Koy offered a piece of advice to Spence.

"Spence Jr., I don't know, man. You might just want to don't show up," he said.

Among celebrities who visited Pacquiao the past few days are NBA stars Jordan Clarkson and Klay Thimpson, apl.de.ap and J Rey Soul of the Black Eyed Peas., and social media star Alex Hirschi, popularly known as Supercar Blondie, and local actress Arci Munoz.

Earlier in July, Logan Paul, the YouTube star who recently fought Floyd Mayweather Jr., also dropped by the Wild Card Gym.

Pacquiao will face Spence on August 21, in what will be his first boxing match since July 2019 when he outpointed Keith Thurman.

