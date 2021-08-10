WATCH: Doris Bigornia joins ‘Showtime’ as judge

Doris Bigornia joins fellow celebrity moms Amy Perez and Janice de Belen as ‘Reina ng Tahanan’ judge on Tuesday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Veteran broadcast journalist Doris Bigornia joined “It’s Showtime” on Tuesday as one of the judges in the hit “Reina ng Tahanan” segment.

Bigornia, dubbed Philippine television’s “Mutya ng Masa,” sat in for regular judge Ruffa Gutierrez, who was absent from the live episode.

The “TV Patrol” reporter, who has two children, joined fellow celebrity moms Amy Perez and Janice de Belen as “Reynanay” judges.

In the segment’s opening, host Vice Ganda asked Bigornia about the state of her health.

“Recovering pa rin. Getting there. Nakakapagtrabaho naman na ulit ako, work from home nga lang,” Bigornia answered.

Bigornia suffered from a heart attack in February, and then underwent a triple heart bypass surgery. Due to kidney failure, she has also started undergoing regular dialysis.

She resumed work in late May, but had to be hospitalized again a month later for procedures to address an infection.

Bigornia has since returned to co-host TeleRadyo’s “SRO,” remotely, with Alvin Elchico.

In her introduction as judge, Bigornia was also asked whether she is a “chill” or strict mother to her children.

“All of the above,” she quipped.

“Sasabayan mo sila kung ano ‘yung kanilang mga gusto — music, kung ano ang pinapanood nila. Pero rendahan mo pa rin ‘yung sa palagay mong okay lang, medyo hindi okay, at medyo bawal. Nandoon pa rin bilang nanay,” she explained.

Bigornia’s stint as guest judge on “It’s Showtime” comes during a noteworthy week for the program, as it stages live episodes from Pampanga amid strict lockdown measures that have shuttered its Quezon City studio.