Maymay, Robi team up in new FYE show ‘Call Me MayBi’

MANILA – Maymay Entrata and Robi Domingo are teaming up to host the new talk show “Call Me MayBi,” where they are expected to talk about their thoughts on love life as well as their stand in today’s current issues.



“Last year we were just thinking kasi na-miss ko ang MYX nang lubusan. Gusto ko lang pag-usapan lahat ng mga pwedeng pag-usapan. Maiqui (Pineda) asked, ‘Sino bang gusto mong kasama sa mga talakayan?’ Gusto ko ng kwela at matalino, that’s why we asked Maymay to co-produce this program,” Domingo said.

Entrata readily agreed to do the project since she considers Domingo one of her mentors in showbiz.

“Mas prefer ko po talaga na may kasama ako sa hosting at sobrang saya ko na makakasaya ko si Kuya Robi,” Maymay shared.

“Nung pinitch sa akin ang project na ito, talagang wala akong pagdadalawang isip, syempre si Kuya Robi ang una agad nag-guide sa akin sa showbiz, lalo na sa hosting.”

The show’s pilot episode, which will air this coming Friday, is titled “Lockdown Landi: Pwede bang magkaroon ng true love sa quarantine?”

“Call Me MayBi” will stream on kumu’s FYE Channel every Friday at 8 p.m. beginning August 13.