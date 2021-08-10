Sarah Lahbati is still having the time of her life during her family vacation in Switzerland with husband Richard Gutierrez and two sons, Zion and Kai.

In fact, she recently ticked something off her bucket list when she tried paragliding for the first time with her firstborn.

Lahbati shared on Instagram their paragliding pictures and videos, saying she was so stoked after doing it.

“Definitely an unforgettable day for all of us especially @officialziongutz,” she said.

Lahbati and their sons Zion and Kai have been in Switzerland since June 29. They reunited with Gutierrez when he joined them in July.

Currently, the family of four have been enjoying their Swiss vacation along with Lahbati’s parents.

Last March, Gutierrez and Lahbati marked their first wedding anniversary. The couple, who got engaged in 2017, decided to push through with their intimate wedding last year amid concerns about COVID-19.