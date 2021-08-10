Watch more on iWantTFC

Breakthrough artist The Kid LAROI and hitmaker Justin Bieber made history on the world’s largest music market after their collaborative track “Stay” rose to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

According to MRC data, the catchy tune, which jumped from No. 4 in the previous frame, drew 31.9 million radio airplay audience impressions, 30.9 million U.S. streams, and sold 14,400 downloads, in the week ending August 5.

“Stay,” the 1,127th No. 1 on the chart’s 63-year history, is The Kid LAROI’s first leader on the ranking and Bieber’s eighth.

The Kid LAROI brought pride to his home country as the milestone marked him as the first Australian male soloist to top the authoritative list since Rick Springfield’s "Jessie's Girl" 40 years ago.

“This is not only a big moment for me, but a really big moment for Australia. Growing up all I ever wanted to do was 'make it big' in America and show everyone what we have to offer,” the singer wrote on his Instagram page.

“l wanna take this moment to give a shout out to a couple of other upcoming Australian artists and put you all in tune — they’re next,” he added.

The 17-year-old also joined New Zealand music producer Jawsh 685, who collaborated with BTS on “Savage Love (Laxed— Siren Beat), as the youngest artist to snag a No. 1 on the Hot 100.

“Stay” brings The Kid LAROI’s top 10 tracks on the list to three. Prior to “Stay” the singer’s highest ranking was "Without You," with Miley Cyrus, which Peaked at No. 8.

Meanwhile, the feat ties Bieber with fellow Canadian Drake for the most leaders.

His other No. 1 smash hits are “What Do You Mean?” "Sorry," "Love Yourself," "I'm the One," with DJ Khaled, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, "Despacito," with Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, "Stuck With U," with Ariana Grande, and "Peaches," feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon.

Overall, Bieber has spent a total of 273 frames in the top 10 of the Hot 100.

“Stay” edged out “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo and “Levitating” by Dua Lipa, which again held at No. 2 and No. 3 for this week.

Other chart-toppers on the coveted ranking this week are “Butter” by BTS, “Bad Habits,” by Ed Sheeran, “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X ft Jack Harlow, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X, “deja vu” by Olivia Rodrigo, and “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande.