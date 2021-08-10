MANILA – What initially was an embarrassing moment for Janine Gutierrez during the Sunday episode of “ASAP Natin to” turned out to be something that would brighten up her day.

This is what the Kapamilya actress shared to her social media followers over the weekend, as she looked back at the unexpected incident.

nung gumagapang na ko ulit paatras, nadulas ako na parang pagong na bumaliktad sa gitna ng ASAP corridor. saya.



maya-maya sabi ni ms. reg, medyo hindi daw talaga okay yung araw niya, pero nung nahulog ako - masaya na siya. kaya sa lahat ng nagmamahal sa Songbird, you're welcome — JANINE (@janinegutierrez) August 9, 2021

“Share ko lang achievement ko, guys. Habang kausap si Ms. @reginevalcasid at KZ sa ASAP, nalaglag 'yung microphone ko,” she began her short story.

“Habang patuloy sila chumichika, yumuko ako at gumapang sa ilalim ng lamesa para abutin. Napalayo pala yung gulong niya shet.. Inabot ko pa,” she added.

When she was finally able to grab her mic, Gutierrez said: “Gumagapang na ko ulit paatras, nadulas ako na parang pagong na bumaliktad sa gitna ng ASAP corridor. Saya.”

While this seemed an awkward situation, Gutierrez said she was elated how it made Velasquez feel better.

“Maya-maya sabi ni Ms. Reg, medyo hindi daw talaga okay yung araw niya, pero nung nahulog ako -- masaya na siya. Kaya sa lahat ng nagmamahal sa Songbird, you're welcome,” she said, looking fondly at the incident.

Gutierrez is a self-confessed fan of Velasquez.

Since she signed a deal with ABS-CBN, Gutierrez has been appearing on “ASAP Natin To” as one of its hosts.

She is also gearing up for the upcoming release of “Marry Me, Marry You,” her first teleserye with the Kapamilya network.

Produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, Gutierrez headlines the series along with Paulo Avelino.