Jane de Leon still doesn't know her 'Darna' co-stars

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's "Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series" will start its taping soon and the show's lead star Jane de Leon can't wait to begin filming.

In Star Magic's Inside News on Monday, de Leon said she will start training for the iconic character after her guest-starring stint in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," where she portrays Capt. Lia Mante.

"Wala pa pong exact date kung kailan po kami papasok sa lock-in but as soon as possible naman po, kailangan po ay makapagsimula na rin kami," de Leon said.

De Leon admitted that she's also looking forward to meet her "Darna" co-stars, especially her leading man and the actress who will be play Darna's nemesis Valentina.

"Kasi wala pa po akong naririnig kung sino po ang magiging Valentina. Sa whole cast po ay sobrang excited ako at sa mga direktor po nito," de Leon said.

Asked if she's physically and mentally ready to fly as Darna, de Leon said: "Matagal din po akong nahinto sa pagte-training, especially po noong nagkaroon ng pandemya. 'Yun nga po tuloy-tuloy din po ang taping sa 'Ang Probinsyano' at kahit paano ay binibigyan ko naman din ng oras para pa rin para makapag-work out ako or training. Pero ngayon po na magkakaroon na ako ng time, kailangan ko po ulit mag-focus. Kahit emotionally and mentally po, kailangan talaga prepared na po talaga."

"Ang Darna series ay magsisimula na kaya hintay-hintay lang po tayo at makikita niyo na pong lilipad si Darna," de Leon added.

Meanwhile, de Leon expressed her gratitude to be part of "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," which stars Coco Martin.

"Overall naman po sobrang, nakakalungkot kung aalis na ako pero, nagpapasalamat pa rin po ako, especially kay Coco. Pamilya po dito sa 'Ang Probinsyano.' Doon ko rin po nakita 'yon na kahit isa kang baguhan dito sa show na ito," de Leon said.

According to a statement released by ABS-CBN last month, filming for “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” will start in September.

