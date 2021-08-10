‘I’m Drunk, I Love You’ is finally coming to Netflix

Paulo Avelino and Maja Salvador starred in the 2017 film ‘I’m Drunk, I Love You.’ ABS-CBN Lifestyle

MANILA — “I’m Drunk, I Love You,” the well-loved film about unrequited love, is finally coming to Netflix, alongside other titles from TBA Studios.

The film production company announced Tuesday its slate of movies that will be joining the streaming platform — five in total.

The psychological thriller “Bliss” by Jerrold Tarog, and the award-winning documentary “Sunday Beauty Queen” by Baby Ruth Villarama will be available starting August 15.

Brace yourselves because more critically-acclaimed films from @TBAStudiosPH will be coming to @netflix!



🎬 Aug 15 - Bliss

🎬 Aug 15 - Sunday Beauty Queen

🎬 Sept 2 - Dito at Doon

🎬 Sept 15 - I'm Drunk, I Love You.

🎬 Sept 21 - Smaller and Smaller Circles#ProudlyTBA pic.twitter.com/J6UR7CRD2H — TBA Studios (@TBAStudiosPH) August 10, 2021

JP Habac will have back-to-back offerings with the pandemic-set “Dito At Doon,” which will stream from September 2; and then “I’m Drunk, I Love You,” which arrives September 15.

The Raya Martin mystery drama “Smaller and Smaller Circles,” meanwhile, will be available starting September 21.

TBA Studios is the same group behind the acclaimed period biopics “Heneral Luna” and “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral,” which were earlier made accessible on Netflix.