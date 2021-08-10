Liza Soberano and BGYO. Courtesy of Metro.Style

MANILA — Is screen superstar Liza Soberano involved in the comeback release of breakout P-pop group BGYO?

ACEs, or the act’s loyal fanbase, are apparently convinced that she is.

The speculation stems from mainly two things: Soberano’s social media activities, and BGYO’s just-released teaser for “The Baddest.”

Fans first noticed that Soberano started following the individual Instagram accounts of BGYO members Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki on August 8, Sunday.

Screenshots of Soberano’s following list quickly circulated among fans of BGYO, with some wondering whether a collaboration was in the offing.

Then on August 9, Monday, BGYO began releasing a series of cryptic images on social media, teasing its comeback single due to release on August 20.

On Tuesday, the pop act finally revealed the title of its upcoming release, “The Baddest,” through a teaser.

The seconds-long video shows the boys under surveillance as they enter a room, apparently readying for a mission.

A voice is then heard addressing the members: “Hello, boys. Ready?”

While the voice was altered, many fans claimed they could recognize it was Soberano’s, with a flood of tweets making “Liza” trend in the Philippines.

The ACEs-initiated tagline, “BGYO the Baddest Comeback,” meanwhile, became the No. 1 trend in the country, as they expressed excitement with the fresh music and visuals from the group.

BGYO, which trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy before its January 2021 debut, is also gearing up for the release of a full-length album, and a joint concert with its sister group BINI later this year.

