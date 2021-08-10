Fil-Am rapper Saweetie follows BTS as latest artist to land collab with McDonald's

"The Saweetie Meal," especially packaged and named after the Filipino American hip hop artist, has made its debut.

After teaming up with global pop group BTS, fast-food giant McDonald's launched its summer collaboration with Saweetie. The limited-time meal features a Big Mac, a four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium Sprite, and "Saweetie 'n Sour" and "Tangy BBQ" sauces.

"The Saweetie Meal" Photo courtesy: McDonald's

The rapper from the San Francisco Bay Area revealed that she even shot a Tagalog-English, or Taglish, version of the ad. "It's such a dream come true. However, when the Taglish commercials come out, I hope that I do the Taglish justice because I don't have the accent, and Tagalog is such a special language because you have to have the accent to make some of the words sound good so I’m always trying my best," said Saweetie.

When asked what the most Filipina thing is about her that people may not know, Saweetie shared, "when I get frustrated, I say ‘susmaryosep’ and they’re just like, ‘What did you just say?’ But I get that from my mom and my lola. And I always love to eat, Filipinos love to eat, so definitely that."

Saweetie shot to fame when her song "My Type" went viral in 2019. Since its launch, the music video has garnered more than 122 million views. The artist said that even though she had challenges growing up, she's always been proud of her black and Filipino roots, and wants others to feel the same confidence about themselves.

"My purpose is to inspire and to make women feel proud of their background, their heritage, their culture, whatever it may be. We can't change, we can't alter anything so we might as well be proud of who we are."

Her Filipina mother is Trini Valentin who was a model and music video vixen for musicians such as LL Cool J in her younger years. Saweetie credits her mother for being a strong role model who helped her become a successful businesswoman and artist.

Her McDonald's commercial also features a remix of her latest single "Fast (Motion)."