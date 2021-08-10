Darren Espanto returns to Canada to reunite with family

MANILA – Darren Espanto flew back to Canada to be with his family again.

In his most recent Instagram update, Espanto said he left Manila on Thursday just before the implementation of another enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Region.

“Nakalipad pa ako bago mag-lockdown,” he wrote in the caption.

Espanto said he cannot believe how quick everything was since he immediately got his swab test results from the airport. He also did not have to quarantine anymore.

"Flew to Canada on Thursday and went straight to camping on Saturday,” he said.

Espanto spent most of his time in Canada last year during the height of the pandemic. He returned to the Philippines this year in preparation for his virtual concert.

One of the best singers of his generation, Espanto rose to fame after joining the first season of "The Voice Kids Philippines."

Prior to joining "The Voice Kids," Espanto won a 2011 contest for young Filipinos dubbed "Pinoy Singing Sensation" in Calgary. He went on to compete in the grand finals of "The Next Star," a reality talent search which concluded in December 2012.

He had his first major concert and released his self-titled debut album in 2014.