MANILA – Billy Crawford paid tribute to his wife Coleen Garcia honoring all her sacrifices as a mom to their son Amari.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Crawford shared a picture of Garcia who already fell asleep while breastfeeding their son.

“Y’all don’t know how much this woman gives,” he wrote in the caption.

“I want Amari to see this when he grows up and realize how much mommy sacrificed for him. We both thank you mommy for being a wonderful mom and the best wife to a pasaway husband,” he added.

In a past interview, Crawford said he and Garcia are so blessed to have their son.

“Sobrang araw-araw ako talaga nagpapasalamat sa Diyos na biniyayaan kami. Hindi ka lang makapaniwala. Alam natin na lahat tayo may pinagdadaanan sa buong mundo. Pero 'yung mafi-feel mo sometimes na, ‘Lord alam kong hindi ko deserve ito pero binigay Mo pa rin,’ doon ako talaga nagpapasalamat. Hiningi ko, binigay Niya,” he said.

Garcia gave birth to Amari last September 2020 via home birth which they announced in a series of photos posted on Instagram.

Crawford and Garcia have been married for over three years. They celebrated their third anniversary last April.