Angelica, boyfriend are 'parents' to these fur babies

MANILA — After recently celebrating their first anniversary as a couple, Angelica Panganiban and her boyfriend Gregg Homan have shared being proud “parents” to fur babies.

On Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the actress shared a video of her cuddling with Cindy, a cat.

“Mommy’s not feeling well. Kaya naman may lambing and massage ako from Cindy,” she wrote.

In a subsequent update, Panganiban re-posted Homan’s photo that shows the actress with another pet cat, Dora.

Instagram: @iamangelicap

“My Hooman daddy! Only Dora can cuddle mommy today,” went Homan’s caption.

Panganiban’s playful respone: “Bukas ka na lang!”

Panganiban has been regularly sharing snaps of her pet cats in the past year.

The “Walang Hanggang Paalam” star first revealed her romance with Homan on New Year’s Day of 2021. They celebrated their first year together in July.