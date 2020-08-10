Home  >  Entertainment

WATCH: Ryan and Judy Ann's daughter Yohan performs 'Someone Like You'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 10 2020 12:26 PM

MANILA – Ryan Agoncillo was extremely proud of his daughter Yohan after she performed an Adele song.

Within the comfort of their home, Agoncillo recorded Yohan playing the keyboards while singing “Someone Like You.”

Yohan impressed her dad with her talent, with him telling her in the end: “Good job! You’re on my team!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Agoncillo uploaded the five-minute clip on Instagram, which received a lot of much-deserved praises.

Among those who left a comment was Agoncillo’s wife Judy Ann Santos who proudly said: “That’s my girl!”

Jericho Rosales, Bianca Gonzalez, Dingdong Dantes, Beth Tamayo, Drew Arellano and Frankie Pangilinan also lauded Yohan’s performance.

Yohan is the eldest daughter of Agoncillo and Santos. Aside from Yohan, the celebrity couple has two other children Lucho and Luna.

