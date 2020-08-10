'Voice Teens' to name season 2 champion this weekend

MANILA – The second teen edition of “The Voice of the Philippines” is now ready introduce its grand champion.

Based on the teaser released by the show, the two-part finale is scheduled to air on August 15 and 16, where a new winner will be named.

As of Sunday, coaches Lea Salonga, Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo Manalac and apl.de.ap already have the top three contestants from their respective teams who will advance to the finals.

From Salonga’s team, it will be Kristian Rajagopa, Alexia Tag-at and Cydel Gabutero.

Geronimo, on the other hand, has chosen to field Andre Parker, Jaylloyd Garche and Kendra Aguirre.

Moving to the last round from Manalac’s team are Heart Salvador, Kate Ocampo, Rock Opong, while it will be Yang-Yang Aloya, Isang Manlapaz and Calvin Candelaria from Team Apl.

The second teen edition of “The Voice of the Philippines” started in January.

It halted production in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Its return was further held off with the government shutdown of ABS-CBN's broadcast operations in May.

After a three-month pause, the show hit the play button again in June, resuming its search for the next singing champion, via the Kapamilya Channel.

The two-part finale of “The Voice of the Philippines” will air this weekend on the Kapamilya Channel, which is mainly available through cable providers such as Sky, and will be streamed online on YouTube.