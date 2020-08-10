'Burado' bows out due to pandemic

‘Burado’ would have starred Julia Montes and Nadine Lustre in a story spanning international locations. Dreamscape Entertainment

MANILA — ABS-CBN’s “Burado,” the planned action drama starring Julia Montes and Nadine Lustre in a story spanning multiple countries, is no longer pushing through due to prevailing coronavirus restrictions.

The project, which was first unveiled in February, has been officially cancelled, producer Dreamscape Entertainment told ABS-CBN News.

The “pre-pandemic concept” of the series, Dreamscape said, involves filming action-packed scenes in international locations, which is “difficult to mount at this time.”

“Burado” was due to shoot in Thailand, Cambodia, and India, aside from the Philippines, Dreamscape head Deo Endrinal previously said.

A lead cast member, Thai actor Denkhun Ngamnet, who is based in his native country, also “cannot be flown in due to the pandemic,” the production group added.

“Burado” would have also starred Paulo Avelino and Zanjoe Marudo in lead roles, alongside Montes, Lustre, and Ngamnet.

The lead stars of ‘Burado’ — (from left) Denkhun Ngamnet, Paulo Avelino, Nadine Lustre, Julia Montes, and Zanjoe Marudo — were introduced in February, a month before the first coronavirus lockdown in the Philippines. Dreamscape Entertainment

Other cast members introduced in February included Carmi Martin, Angel Aquino, Joko Diaz, Ina Raymundo, Lotlot de Leon, Matet de Leon, Raymond Bagatsing, Mccoy de Leon, Javi Benitez, and Kokoy de Santos.

Attached to helm “Burado” at the time were directors Emmanuel Palo (“The General’s Daughter”) and Darnel Villaflor (“Kadenang Ginto”).

“Burado” is the latest ABS-CBN production to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the primetime drama “Make It With You” prematurely ended its top-rating run in March, when the first lockdown was implemented.

The latter’s cancellation was also during the height of the controversy surrounding ABS-CBN’s broadcast franchise, which was ultimately denied by Duterte allies in Congress and which resulted in the retrenchment of thousands of ABS-CBN employees.

Despite the forced shutdown of ABS-CBN and the pandemic, a number of its dramas have since managed to resume production under strict safety protocols, including “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “Love Thy Woman,” “A Soldier’s Heart,” and the upcoming “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.”