John Regala faces long road to recovery

MANILA -- Veteran actor John Regala faces a long road to recovery as he continues treatment for liver cirrhosis, among other health problems.

According to Nadia Montenegro, one of the celebrities who has been helping Regala, as of August 9, Regala was given anti-inflammatory steroids to address his gout.

"The test results from John's arthrocentesis has finally come out. Based on the tests doctors have made on the aspirated fluid from his knee, they have ruled out infection on his joints. Since there is no infection, John is now receiving anti-inflammatory steroids to address the excruciating pain he is feeling caused by gout," Montenegro shared.

She added: "John still faces a very long road to recovery and because of that we are asking for your continuous prayers and support."

Regala made headlines after his photos asking for help from a delivery guy circulated online.

Montengro with other celebrities have opened a crowdfunding page for Regala, and you can find the link here.

Donations can also be sent to this bank account:

BDO (Joint Account)

Account name: NADINE MARIE INEZ M. PLA / ASTERIA A. AMOYO

Account No: 002030228830