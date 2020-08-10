Home  >  Entertainment

Gabby Concepcion's mother has passed away

Posted at Aug 10 2020 11:46 AM | Updated as of Aug 10 2020 06:37 PM

MANILA -- Lourdes Arellano Concepcion, the mother of actor Gabby Concepcion, has passed away, her granddaughter KC Concepcion confirmed in an Instagram post on Sunday night.

KC is Gabby's eldest daughter with actress Sharon Cuneta.

"My last living biological grandparent passed this morning. Thank you for always reminding us of our family tree and for always keeping me close to the family, mommyla. Love you and will remember you and daddylo forever," KC wrote in the caption.

Rollie Concepcion, Gabby's father, died of a heart attack in 2008. 

