Gabby Concepcion's mother has passed away

MANILA -- Lourdes Arellano Concepcion, the mother of actor Gabby Concepcion, has passed away, her granddaughter KC Concepcion confirmed in an Instagram post on Sunday night.

KC is Gabby's eldest daughter with actress Sharon Cuneta.

KC shared a throwback photo of her with father and her grandmother, as she thanked her lola for always keeping her close to their family.

"My last living biological grandparent passed this morning. Thank you for always reminding us of our family tree and for always keeping me close to the family, mommyla. Love you and will remember you and daddylo forever," KC wrote in the caption.

Rollie Concepcion, Gabby's father, died of a heart attack in 2008.

In a previous Instagram post, Gabby shared that his mother is the granddaughter of Filipino painter Juan Arellano.