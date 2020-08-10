‘E-numan with ex’: Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia reunite for virtual drama

MANILA — Former sweethearts Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia are reuniting onscreen this weekend, with a story about exes facing each other virtually over a round of drinks.

The one-part drama titled “E-numan,” directed by Dado Lumibao, will be premiere on August 15, 7:30 p.m., exclusively on Kapamilya Online Live.

Barretto, 23, and Garcia, 22, once formed halves of the popular “JoshLia” tandem. The two co-starred in a teleserye and five films starting in 2016.

They broke up in mid-2019, signaling the end not only of their real-life relationship, but also their love team.

“E-numan” will mark the first time they are working together since the 2019 zombie flick “Block Z.”

“E-numan” is one of two parts of “Love Unlock,” which will also feature on Saturday the a story starring Arci Muñoz and Gerald Anderson, titled “Hook Up.”