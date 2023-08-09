MANILA -- Celebrity couple Pauleen Luna and Vic Sotto are expecting another baby girl.

Luna made the announcement at a gender reveal party, which was organized by Danica and Joy Sotto last August 7.

Videos and photos taken by Nice Print Photography from the event were uploaded on social media by Luna.

"It's nice kasi halatang pinag-isipan and you know they really put their love into this. So we are very, very thankful. Pero natalo ako ha, kasi akala ko boy. Ikaw ever since?" Luna said in the video.

"Girl," Sotto quipped.

"Girl talaga, sila ni Tali. Malakas sila magdasal," Luna added.

It was late last month when Luna announced her second pregnancy, saying their daughter Tali will soon become a big sister.

Luna and Sotto tied the knot in January 2016 at St. James The Great Parish Church in Alabang.

The veteran comedian also has other children -- Vico, with actress Coney Reyes; Oyo and Danica with Dina Bonnevie; and Paulina with Angela Luz.

