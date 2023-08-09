Olivia Rodrigo nominated for 5 VMAs

Photo from Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram account.

Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo bagged five nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) this year, with her comeback single "vampire" getting nods for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift got the most nominations with 8, including Artist of the Year, followed by Doja Cat with 6.

Rodrigo released “vampire” last June 30 and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart during its debut.

She will drop her new single "bad idea, right?" this week while her sophomore album will be released on September 8.

Rodrigo has three Grammy Awards, including the coveted Best New Artist, under her belt. She also bagged the Best Pop Solo Performance for her debut single "drivers license," while "SOUR" was named Best Pop Vocal Album in 2022.

